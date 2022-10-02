Brendon Davis Makes MLB Debut with Tigers

FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders infielder Brendon Davis made his MLB debut on October 1st with the Detroit Tigers when they took on the Minnesota Twins.

In his debut, Davis went 0-for-3, but converted both of his chances defensively at third base.

Davis was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth round of the 2015 draft and was moved to Texas at the trade deadline of 2017 when the Rangers sent Yu Darvish to Los Angeles in exchange for UTL Willie Calhoun, RHP A.J. Alexy and Davis.

Davis played 109 games with the RoughRiders in 2019, batting .202/.298/272/.570 with three home runs and 35 RBIs before being selected in the MiLB Rule 5 Draft in 2020 by the Los Angeles Angels.

After hitting just 26 home runs in his first five combined seasons in the minors, Davis then exploded between three levels in 2021 with the Angels system, batting .290/.361/.561/.922 with 30 home runs and 83 RBIs over 124 games.

At the end of the 2021 season, Davis was added to the Angels 40-man roster, but was claimed by the Tigers off of waivers in May of 2022. Prior to the call-up, the 25-year-old hit .235/.340/.423/.763 in 139 games with 20 long balls and 72 RBIs in Triple-A.

Davis becomes the 186th former Riders player to make his major league debut, joining Christian Lopes, Jacob Lemoine, Josh Smith, Ezequiel Duran, Steele Walker, Elier Hernandez, Charles Leblanc, Bubba Thompson, Cole Ragans, Josh Jung and Ronny Henriquez to become the 12th former RoughRiders player to crack the majors in 2022.

