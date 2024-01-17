Brenden Stanko Named Player of the Week

Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is #16 Brenden Stanko!

Stanko has tallied six points in his last three games, notching a goal and two assists during the split at Pensacola last weekend after a career-high three assists in the win at Knoxville the previous Sunday. The 24-year old forward made a great feed to Justin Daly on Roanoke's second goal on Friday night, then squared up another transition score on a slapshot by John Macdonald for Roanoke's fifth goal of the 5-2 win. The tip goal by the Howell, Michigan native on Saturday night tied the score in the first period of the 6-2 loss.

Stanko now has four goals, eight assists, and a plus-four rating in his first 16 games for the Dawgs!

