Brenden Stanko Joins Binghamton

March 31, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears announced on Friday that signing of forward, Brenden Stanko before Sock Out Night against the Elmira Mammoth. Stanko joins the Black Bears in front of three-straight games at home.

Stanko becomes the second Bulldog from Adrian College to sign with the Black Bears this week, the other being his college teammate, Connor Smith. Stanko played five seasons with ACHA Bulldogs beginning in 2018. Over his time in college, Stanko played in 129 regular season games and 12 playoff contests.

He was able to produce offensively with 76 goals and 104 assists during his career at Adrian College. Like Smith, Stanko measurables are near the top of the team. The forward stands at 6'1" and weighs 181 pounds. Stanko and Smith are projected to play together for the remainder of the Black Bears season, just like they did in youth and junior hockey.

Stanko and his new teammates will start a three-game homestand this Friday at 7:00P.M. against the Elmira Mammoth for Sock Out Cancer Night, presented by: Security Mutual. The annual Heart Cup game will take place at 3:30P.M. on Saturday between Binghamton Fire and Binghamton Police. The Black Bears are offering a special ticket package, for just $15 fans can receive tickets to both the Heart Cup and Black Bears game.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com, by calling 607-722-7367, or visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL

