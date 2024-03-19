Brendan Pepe Named Player of the Week

Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is #29 Brendan Pepe!

Pepe put up strong performances during Roanoke's three-game road trip this past weekend to Fayetteville and Birmingham, tallying a power play goal, four assists, and an even plus/minus rating during games agains the Marksmen and the Bulls. The six-foot-three defenseman registered the assist on Mac Jansen's goal during the 6-2 loss at Fayetteville on Thursday, then proceeded to score Roanoke's second goal on the power play and provided the primary assist for John Macdonald's shorthanded goal during a third period comeback attempt in the 4-3 loss to the Bulls on Friday. Pepe ended the weekend by tallying the secondary assists for both Owen McDade's power play goal and Tommy Munichiello's game-winning goal in overtime in the 5-4 win over Birmingham on Saturday.

The Essex Fells, New Jersey native has had an excellent season in his second year in Roanoke, as Pepe leads all SPHL defensemen with 12 goals, ranks second among the league's blue-liners for points with 38, sits tied for third in that position group for assists with 26, and his plus-18 rating leads the Dawgs!

