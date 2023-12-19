Brendan Pepe Named Player of the Week

Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is #29 Brendan Pepe

Pepe came up clutch in Roanoke's 3-2 comeback win on Saturday night over the Birmingham Bulls, notching the game-winning goal along with one assist. His extra effort to chip a puck into the Birmingham zone allowed him to win the puck behind the net, then the Essex Fells, New Jersey native found Owen McDade lurking at the goal mouth. Pepe's pass was slotted home by McDade to tie the score at 2-2 early in the third period. After the game eventually went to a shootout, the six-foot-three defenseman took Roanoke's fifth attempt with a chance to win. Pepe danced right around Birmingham's goaltender with ease to tuck the game-winning shot into the net.

Pepe now has five goals this year, the most goals among all SPHL defensemen, and his 12 points currently rank fourth in the league among blue-liners!

