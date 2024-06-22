Breanna Stewart Goes off for 33 PTS, 7 AST, & 3 BLK in the Liberty Win over the Sparks!

June 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Breanna Stewart WENT OFF in the New York Liberty's win over the Sparks

33 PTS 7 AST 6 BLK 3 STL 12-19 FG +18

Stewie becomes just the 4th player in WNBA History to put up 30+ PTS, 5+ AST, & 5+ BLK in a game!

