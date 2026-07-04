Breanna Stewart Drops 36 PTS & Moves into 3rd All-Time in 30+ Point Games
Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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Breanna Stewart took charge in the Liberty's dub against the Lynx
She logged 36 PTS (16 in the 1Q), 7 REB, 2 BLKS & 2 3PM to lead all scorers! She also passed Angel McCoughtry for 3rd all-time in 30+ PT games.
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