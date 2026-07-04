Breanna Stewart Drops 36 PTS & Moves into 3rd All-Time in 30+ Point Games

Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







Breanna Stewart took charge in the Liberty's dub against the Lynx

She logged 36 PTS (16 in the 1Q), 7 REB, 2 BLKS & 2 3PM to lead all scorers! She also passed Angel McCoughtry for 3rd all-time in 30+ PT games.

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2026

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