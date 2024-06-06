Breanna Stewart Drops 25 & 10 in Win vs the Dream!
June 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The Stew York campaign is still in full effect
Breanna Stewart showed her dominance once again in the win against the Dream. Stewie delivered with 25 PTS and 10 REB to lead her team to victory
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the New York Liberty Statistics
