Breanna Stewart Became Fastest Player in WNBA History to Reach 1,000 Playoff Points in 46 Games!
Published on September 20, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
A stellar performance by Breanna Stewart in Phoenix tonight!
30 PTS | 9 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK Became fastest player in WNBA history to reach 1,000 Postseason points in 46 games played! Tied Diana Taurasi (8) for the most 30+ point games in Playoffs history
