MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem are thrilled to officially announce the start of the Macon Gators. A youth hockey program strongly supported by Middle Georgia's professional hockey team is set to begin this October at the Macon Coliseum. The new instructional and competitive program will welcome those aged six to sixteen. No prior experience with ice skating is necessary as learning to skate is taught prior to advanced instruction.

As students become proficient at skating on the ice, they will be transitioned into lessons consisting of basic hockey skills. Later, progressing to team play.

This endeavor will be a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a quality hockey experience for all youth in Middle Georgia. The students, as well as team members, will be known by the team's name, "The Macon Gators." The program is headed by Dr. John Sapp and the volunteer coach will be Kyle Blight. "Our intent is to create an inclusive experience for young people regardless of gender or economic status, "according to Sapp.

"This announcement today is very exciting for us, as well as a lot of people in the community. I'm thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this program and can't wait to get on the ice and introduce the game to as many of the youth here in Macon as we can. We are going to have a lot of fun out there this season," comments Blight.

As the Macon Gators begins, we offer two types of membership. Intro to Hockey is our level one skills program where students learn the basic stand, balance, stride, and stop. Gators Hockey is our second membership program designed for players that have previous hockey experience or are ready for the next step after intro to hockey.

Registration is now open for the 2023-24 Season with the first practice being Friday, October 20th. Registration begins at $200 a child which includes 20 ice times with Coach Blight and the rest of the Gators.

For registration information or more information on the story behind Macon Gators, visit www.MaconGatorsHockey.com.

