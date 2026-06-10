Breaking Mexico's World Cup Curse: National Anthems

Published on June 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







For generations, Mexico has carried the weight of expectation at the World Cup...

The passion is unmatched, the support is relentless, and the belief never fades, but one challenge continues to define El Tri's journey: overcoming 'el quinto partido'.

As Mexico hosts the World Cup once again, players and fans reflect on the pressure, pride, and possibility of a tournament that could redefine the nation's soccer legacy.

Featuring: Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC) Jorge Ruvalcaba (Red Bull New York) Obed Vargas (Fmr. Seattle Sounders FC) Carlos Vela (Fmr. LAFC) Pavel Pardo (Fmr. Chicago Fire) Luis Hernández (Fmr. LA Galaxy)

National Anthems is a documentary series exploring the identity of each country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the voices of MLS players, national team stars, and the fans who support them.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 10, 2026

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