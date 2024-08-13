Breaking Down the PLL Playoff Scenarios

August 13, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







It's the home stretch of the PLL regular season and Mike and Paul discuss all of the postseason and Championship Series scenarios before the Archers Homecoming weekend in Salt Lake City.

Also on the pod, the brothers talk about what happens behind the scenes during crazy weather delays, Baltimore and Denver recaps, and answer questions from listeners about the Denver Outlaws, sports medicine and networking in the sports industry.

Have a question from the Rabil brothers, leave a voicemail and 512-910-2218

Intro: (00:00) SLC Preview (01:13) Baltimore and Denver Recap: (06:43) Postseason Breakdown: (14:14:) Championship Series: (19:57) Denver Outlaws: (23:50) Sports Medicine Team: (28:49) Networking Advice: (34:54)

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.