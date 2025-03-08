Brayden Mayea Hero HL vs. BUF

March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video







Brayden Mayea scores 3 goals and 3 assists in Calgary's 17-11 win over Buffalo.

