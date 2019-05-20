Braves, Yankees Team up for Star Wars Nights to Raise Funds for Cancer Research

May 20, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Pulaski Yankees News Release





DANVILLE, Va. & PULASKI, Va. - The Danville Braves and Pulaski Yankees will combine promotional efforts on two Star Wars Nights this season to raise funds for cancer research and support of cancer patients. When the two teams play in Pulaski on June 28 and in Danville on July 19, both squads will wear specialty Star Wars jerseys, with the Yankees representing the Evil Empire and the Braves representing the Rebellion.

Playing off New York Yankees Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian Cashman's Spring Training comments calling the Yankees a "fully-operational death star" and the team's "Evil Empire" nickname, Pulaski players will suit up in specialty storm trooper jerseys for the two contests. The jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting Relay For Life as part of the Pulaski Yankees' new partnership with the American Cancer Society.

"The Appalachian League is a very close-knit group, and we're excited to team up with our friends in Danville to add a new twist to our Star Wars Night while also helping support such a good cause," said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh.

The Braves will represent the Rebellion with specialty Hans Solo jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Danville Cancer Association and Centra Foundation.

"The Braves are excited about partnering with the Yankees for this exciting opportunity to our Star Wars' nights and to help several excellent organizations in our area," said Danville Braves Vice President/General Manager David Cross. "We have hosted events for close to ten years benefiting the Centra Foundation and the Danville-Pittsylvania County Cancer Association, and we are glad to continue this tradition with this event."

Star Wars Night in Pulaski is set for Friday, June 28. Star Wars Night presented by Centra in Danville is set for Friday, July 19. Tickets for each contest can be purchased by visiting pulaskiyankees.net or dbraves.com.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from May 20, 2019

Braves, Yankees Team up for Star Wars Nights to Raise Funds for Cancer Research - Pulaski Yankees

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.