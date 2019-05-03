Braves Salvage Series Finale in 5-3 Win over Grasshoppers

GREENSBORO, NC - In need of a win and trailing by three runs early, the Rome Braves reached down for something extra on Thursday night and emerged with a 5-3 come-from-behind victory against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, allowing them to avoid both a sweep and a fifth consecutive loss. It turned out to be one of Rome's most impressive outings of the season.

Rome starting pitcher RHP Alan Rangel got the win for 5 solid innings of work and managed to recover despite allowing a pair of early homeruns. Rangel gave up a solo homer to Mason Martin in the 1st inning and a two run shot to Pat Dorrian in the 2nd, giving Greensboro a 3-0 edge. The game quickly appeared to be moving in a similar direction to the previous two games when the Grasshoppers slugged away to high scoring wins. Thursday was different.

In the 4th inning Rome began to mount their comeback. The Braves leading hitter Trey Harris ripped a double into left. Logan Brown followed with a double off the wall in right-center, getting Rome on the scoreboard. The Braves added another run on a Braulio Vasquez single and an error. Ricardo Rodriguez tied the game up on a two out single into center making it 3-3.

The Braves took the lead in the 5th inning playing small ball. Justin Dean opened the frame with a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch, then to third on a passed ball. With one out Harris lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Dean and giving the Braves an advantage they would hold the rest of the night. Rome grabbed an insurance run in the 8th inning and Harris was again in the middle of the rally. He hit a leadoff single and quickly stole second base. Vasquez came up with two outs and shot the first pitch he saw the other way into right, bringing in Harris and giving Rome the 5-3 lead. After 3 scoreless relief innings from RHP Jose Montilla the Braves turned to RHP Lukas Young for the save and he converted with ease, recording a strikeout and two groundouts in a 1-2-3 inning. Young was named on Thursday as the Rome Braves BC Powders Relief Pitcher of the Month for April.

Harris continued to rip apart the league with another multi-hit effort. He finished 2-3 with a double, RBI, stolen base and two runs scored. Harris is currently batting .391. Vasquez and Rodriguez each went 2-4 with an RBI. Rangel went 5 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. He struck out a season-high nine hitters and walked three.

Rome now heads north to Lakewood, New Jersey to open a four game series with the BlueClaws beginning on Friday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm. Rome will start LHP Gabriel Noguera (0-1, 8.10) while Lakewood will send RHP Dominic Pipkin (1-1, 4.41) to the mound.

Rome (10-16): 5 R 9 H 0 E

Greensboro (16-10): 3 R 9 H 2 E

W: Alan Rangel (1-1)

L: Steve Jennings (1-4)

S: Lukas Young (3)

Time: 3:10

Attendance: 5,033

