Braves Salvage Final Two Games in Bowling Green

ROME,GA -Just two games into the young season, the Rome Braves spent their first nights away from home, traveling a few hours north to the Bluegrass State to take on the Bowling Green Hotrods in a six-game set.

Game One: Hot Rods 7, Braves 3

Outside of an impressive two-run blast from Kadon Morton that cleared the center field batter's eye, Rome struggled to find production at the plate. Nacho Alvarez Jr. opened-up scoring in the first inning of the series, driving in Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. for his team leading fifth RBI of the season. Luis Vargas made his High-A debut, working through just two innings before turning things over to the bullpen the rest of the way. The Morton homerun came in the sixth and cut the Hot Rods' three-run lead down to one. But a pair of solo shots from Bowling Green cemented a game one victory over the Braves, 7-3.

Kilpatrick Jr.: 2-4, R

Zebrowski: 2-3, R

Game Two: Hot Rods 9, Braves 5

Game two in Bowling Green saw an offensive explosion from the Hot Rods, as they sent four balls over the fence. Rome led 2-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning after a first inning single from Drake Baldwin to score Kilpatrick Jr., and a Brandon Parker single in the fourth to score Cory Acton. An outburst from Bowling Green would put Rome in a three-run hole following the inning, however. The top of the Braves order mustered two more runs in the top of the sixth when Kilpatrick Jr. legged out his first extra-base hit of the campaign to score teammate Brandon Parker and a Drake Baldwin groundball through the right side brought Kilpatrick Jr. around to score. Bowling Green would tack on two more in the seventh, pulling away from Rome to take game two, 9-5.

Kilpatrick Jr.: 2-4, 3 R, RBI

Baldwin: 3-4, 2 RBI

Game Three: Hot Rods 3, Braves 2

Ian Mejia took the ball in game three, exactly one week after the right hander claimed an Opening Day victory. After another strong five innings for Mejia and a career-high seven strikeouts, the Rome offense had only a two-run homerun from Bryson Horne to offer in support. A solo shot from Bowling Green in the bottom of the eighth proved to be the separating factor in a game where the Braves outhit the Hot Rods, six hits to their four hits. For Horne, his round tripper in the fourth earmarked his first two RBIs on the young season.

Game Four: Hot Rods 5, Braves 0

After falling behind 3-0 in the series, Bowling Green blanked Rome in a pivotal game four, 5-0. Starter JJ Niekro ceded three unearned runs in the Hot Rods' initial turn at the plate but pitched well enough to get the Braves to the middle innings. The bullpen kept the game manageable for a Braves lineup that summoned just four hits en route to the 5-0 loss in game four.

Game Five: Braves 10, Hot Rods 5

The heart of the Braves order came alive in what felt like a must-win game five in Bowling Green. The two though five hitters of Baldwin, Alvarez, Horne and Mezquita went a combined 9-for-19 with six runs scored and five driven in. Bryson Horne's first double of the year brought in Drake Baldwin from scoring position to give the Braves the early 1-0 advantage. Then, trailing 3-1 in the top of the fourth, singles from Horne, Mezquita, and Morton loaded the bases for a clutch two-out, two RBI single from Keshawn Ogans. More damage would be dealt in the fifth, as Alvarez Jr., Mezquita, and Acton would all capitalize with runners in scoring position to give Rome and 6-5 lead. Insurance runs would eventually come in the top half of the ninth with Ogans tallying his third RBI of the game and Baldwin slashing his second double of the affair to bring home two more. Estarlin Rodriguez earned his first decision of the year, and reliever Peyton Williams collected his first save in the 10-5 win.

Baldwin: 3-5, 2 R, 2 RBI

Horne: 2-5, 2 R, RBI

Ogans: 2-4, R, 3 RBI

Game Six: Braves 12, Hot Rods 3

Rome plated a dozen to accompany 14 hits in the sixth and final game in Kentucky. The offensive onslaught that put Rome ahead 10-0 entering the bottom of the sixth was spearheaded by Adam Zebrowski who doubled and homered in the ballgame. Nacho Alvarez Jr. also had a day, going 3-for-5 with a couple of runs scored and a couple of RBIs. Outfielder Brandol Mezquita crossed the plate twice and drove in a few runs of his own out of the six-hole. All told, eight of the nine starters for Manager Angel Flores would collect at least one hit, and all nine would reach base safely. Defensively, it was a memorable afternoon for Braves starter and No.4 prospect, AJ Smith-Shawver. Making his High-A debut, Smith-Shawver tossed 4.1 scoreless innings, scattered three hits and struck out 8. Rolddy Munoz picked up the win out of the pen as the Braves closed the road trip with a 12-3 victory.

Alvarez Jr.: 3-5, 2 R, 2 RBI

Zebrowski: 2-4, HR, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI

Mezquita: 2-5, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Smith-Shawver: 4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K

The Braves return home on April 18th for a six-game series against the Hudson Valley Renegades, High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

