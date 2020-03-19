Braves Establish Gameday Staff Relief Fund

The Atlanta Braves are defined by many things. A long history of winning. An organization who strives for excellence. A strong commitment to our community. But mostly, we are defined by the people who work with us, especially those who staff our games.

Those same people need our help during this difficult and unprecedented time, and we are here for them.

Yesterday, the Atlanta Braves, along with every other Major League Baseball club committed a minimum of $1 million to fund assistance for ballpark staff members who may need our support. In turn, we have had our friend and partner, Truist, commit an additional $250,000 donation to the fund as they too recognize the incredible value of our event staff and what they mean not just to us, but to anyone who walks through the Truist Park gates. We are thankful to come together to build this fund for our extended family.

The Atlanta Braves, through the Atlanta Braves Foundation, are creating a special disaster relief fund to help gameday workers and certain other affected members of our baseball community with special financial needs that may come up before Braves baseball begins, and will position the club to support our baseball family and our communities in the coming weeks and months.

The Braves also intend to provide certain relief assistance for ballpark workers at each of the Minor League Baseball facilities the Braves operate, including the Gwinnett Stripers, Mississippi Braves, Rome Braves and Danville Braves. Additionally, gameday staff at CoolToday Park will be paid for the canceled spring training games.

We cannot predict what will happen in the next few days, weeks or months, but we are all part of Braves Country and we can all do our part to support each other. We will get through this and be back to playing America's greatest game and be even more appreciative of what we have.

Many people throughout Braves Country have also expressed a desire to help and we have set up a link, braves.com/give, for those inclined to help.

Mostly we just wanted to stay in touch as our thoughts continue to be with our fans, staff, partners and community as we navigate this together. We are here for each other and For the A.

Derek Schiller

President & CEO

Atlanta Braves

