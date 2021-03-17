Braves Bookworms Reading Program Returns for 2021

March 17, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Whataburger are pleased to announce the Braves Bookworms Reading Program's return in 2021. The program is designed to encourage and enhance literacy among Central Mississippi youth through partnerships with local schools. The program is entirely free for students and educators.

Braves Bookworms strives to make reading fun by bringing the exciting experience from Trustmark Park into the classroom. All students from Pre-K through 8th grade are invited to participate. Braves Bookworms incentivizes students to read outside the classroom by rewarding them for reaching specific goals set by their teachers. The program is designed to run for four weeks.

Schools participating will have the opportunity to have Mississippi Braves mascots and staff present a Braves Bookworm Kickoff Pep Rally virtually. From January to March 2020, the M-Braves visited over 30 schools. The pep rally encourages participation and communicates the importance of reading.

Students participating in the program will receive an M-Braves bookmark. Once the objectives are complete, the bookmark becomes a voucher that students can exchange for (2) tickets to any 2021 Mississippi Braves home game! Vouchers may be exchanged at the Trustmark Park box office, based on availability! They must reach goals set by educators while they "Read Around the Bases," creating a customizable incentive-based program to encourage children to read.

To register for the program, download and fill out this FORM and send it to Darius Green at darius.green@braves.com or by mail (1 Braves Way, Pearl, MS 39208), fax (601-936-3567). Once we receive your enrollment form, a member of the M-Braves front office will contact you regarding program materials. Contact the Braves with any questions you might have at 601-932-8788.

Opening Day for the Mississippi Braves is set for Tuesday, May 4 at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. Fans can guarantee their seat with 2021 season tickets. Also currently available are flex plans, group tickets suite nights, and sponsorship opportunities. View ticket options HERE. Individual game tickets will go on sale to the general public in April. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit milb.com/mississippi/tickets or call 601-932-8788.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from March 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.