Braves Announce 2019 Fan Fest

June 4, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Danville Braves News Release





Autograph sessions, batting practice viewing among highlights of event DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Braves announced their 2019 Fan Fest to fans, season ticket holders and media members. Fan Fest will take place at Legion Field on Monday, June 17, with gates opening at 5 pm and closing at 7:30 pm. Highlights of the event including two autograph sessions and the opportunity to view batting practice.

The D-Braves will be signing autographs in two 30-minute sessions, from 5:20-5:50 pm and from 5:50- 6:20 pm, before taking the field. Concessions will be open for the entirety of the event, and season ticket holders can receive a free meal consisting of an entrÃ©e, side and drink. The Kid's Zone will also be open, and corn hole and other games will be set up on the concourse.

In addition, schedule, group and season ticket, sponsorship and Kids Club information will be available at customer service. Fans will also be able to purchase tickets in the D-Braves office. Season ticket holders can pick up their tickets in the office or at customer service.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 4, 2019

Braves Announce 2019 Fan Fest - Danville Braves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.