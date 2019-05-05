Braves and BlueClaws Rained Out on Sunday

May 5, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release





LAKEWOOD, NJ - Heavy rain forced a postponement of the Sunday afternoon matchup between the Rome Braves and Lakewood BlueClaws, bringing about Rome's first doubleheader of the 2019 season.

The two teams will now play a pair of 7 inning games on Monday beginning at 4:35 pm from FirstEnergy Park. Game 2 will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.

Rome will start RHP Trey Riley (0-4, 6.35) in Game 1 while Lakewood will send LHP Manuel Silva (0-0, 0.00) to the mound. In Game 2 the Braves will start RHP Odalvi Javier (0-1, 5.59). Lakewood has not announced their second starting pitcher for the doubleheader.

Monday's doubleheader against Lakewood will mark the end of Rome's long road trip. They're currently riding a three game winning streak.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.