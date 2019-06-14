Braves Add to Promotional Schedule

June 14, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Danville Braves News Release





DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Braves announced several additions to the team's promotions for the 2019 season on Friday, including several giveaways.

Several events already on the promotional schedule received some updates. The July 26 Christmas in July game will have a shirt giveaway, with 600 themed Christmas in July shirts sponsored by Leblue Water and Danville Utilities being given away. On Tailgate Night on August 3, the D-Braves will be giving away 300 koozies to fans.

The D-Braves also made several new additions to the promotional schedule, which already featured at least one promotion at every game. June 20 is Educator Appreciation Night, and will now include a giveaway of uncut card sets from 2000-2006 and Topps card sets. A Joe Torre card will also be given away. July 18 is now Braves Lineup Night. Fans will have the opportunity to win a prize every inning, with all starters in the Atlanta Braves lineup represented in the prizes, including former D-Braves Ronald AcuÃ±a Jr. and Ozzie Albies. In addition to being Tailgate Night, August 3 will also feature a Bobblehead and Signed Baseball Auction, with items from all over the country available to bid on. Proceeds from the auction will benefit God's Storehouse. The final home game of the season is United Way Night on August 22, and will now also serve as Fan Appreciation Night. Free gear at the gate and giveaways throughout the game will be included as a way for the D-Braves to thank their fans for all their support.

Weekly promotions include:

- Dollar Mondays, with hot dogs, popcorn and souvenir sodas on sale for $1.

- $2 Tuesdays, with general admission tickets, hot dogs, corndogs, fries and tallboys for $2 each.

- Family Wednesdays, offering "the best family deal in town" with four blue reserved tickets, four D-Braves hats, 4 hot dogs and 4 sodas all for just $50.

- Thirsty Thursdays presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, with discounted fountain and draft beverages

- Rep the A Fridays, where all fans in attendance wearing a red Braves hat or t-shirt will be entered to win a prize from one of the Braves affiliates. Fans can also purchase an all-you-can- eat seat on Friday home games, for $25 the package includes a blue reserved ticket, and costs just $18 if you've already purchased a blue reserved seat.

- Sunday Funday, with $6 blue reserved seats, $4 general admission tickets and a free souvenir soda with a church bulletin.

Keep close tabs on dbraves.com and the D-Braves social media accounts for more detailed information on all 2019 season promotions and other D-Braves related news.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 14, 2019

Braves Add to Promotional Schedule - Danville Braves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.