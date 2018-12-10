Bravehearts Establish "Good Jake Fund"

December 10, 2018 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL) - Worcester Bravehearts News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Bravehearts Baseball Team has launched a memorial fund for the benefit of the daughter of fallen Worcester Firefighter, Christopher Roy. Roy perished in the line of duty early Sunday, December 9, 2018, fighting a fire.

"Like everyone in our community, we were struck by the tragic loss of Firefighter Roy. We are thinking of Firefighter Roy's family and especially of his young daughter at this time. Our organization was named the 'Bravehearts' in honor of Worcester's uniformed heroes such as Christopher Roy, so this is our call to duty to honor his legacy of bravery," said Bravehearts' GM Dave Peterson.

An anonymous Bravehearts' supporter has pledged to match funds donated dollar for dollar up to the fund's goal of $5,000. Donations may be given through this fund up until 11:59pm on December 24, 2018. Those who wish to support the fund may visit the GoFundMe page and register a gift: https://www.gofundme.com/the-good-jake-fund-honoring-christopher-roy.

• Discuss this story on the Futures Collegiate Baseball League message board...





Futures Collegiate Baseball League Stories from December 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.