Brave Effort by Calgary Wild FC Falls Short to Montreal Roses

Published on July 17, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







CALGARY- The Calgary Wild dropped a 2-0 decision to the Montreal Roses FC Friday evening at McMahon Stadium in head coach Leah Blayney's first match behind the bench.

Montreal, who holds second place in the Northern Super League, struck twice in the opening half and never looked back, earning its seventh victory of the season.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 29th minute when Lucy Cappadona converted from a corner kick to give Montreal a 1-0 advantage. Just four minutes later, Hailey Whitaker doubled the lead, heading one past Calgary goalkeeper Katelin Talbert to make it 2-0.

"In terms of what we are asking the playing group to try to apply in a short amount of time, I'm extremely pleased with their effort to add another layer of technical strength to their game tonight," said Blayney. "I think it's a bit disappointing that it's two set pieces that decided the game, but I'm happy in terms of us being more connected and playing closer together - that's what I'm asking of them."

Montreal controlled much of the play, outshooting Calgary 18-4, including a 5-3 edge in shots on target.

The Wild found renewed energy in the second half on a hot, sunny night in the Stampede City, nearly cutting into the deficit in the 71st minute. With goalkeeper, Anna Karpenko caught out of position, Montreal's defenders scrambled back to clear the danger off the goal line and preserve the clean sheet. Karpenko also stopped a point-blank shot by Calgary forward, Jorian Baucom in stoppage time to preserve the clean sheet.

"We created some good chances, and I think it is evident this is a group of fighters from the start-to-the- finish, creating chances to the end of the game," added Blayney. "This is a work in progress. My expectation is those girls go out there and they are brave enough to try things. We will weather this period and will come out a much stronger group because of it."

Friday also marked the final match with the club for Academy captain Clara Monck, who concludes her youth call-up before beginning her NCAA career this fall at Kent State University.

"Clara has met me twice and we saw her going into a game with a make-shift backline," said Blayney. "These girls are brave and are giving their all."

Calgary will have a short week with the first place Ottawa Rapid FC scheduled to arrive at McMahon Stadium for a mid-week match, July 22, at 7 p.m. MDT.







Northern Super League Stories from July 17, 2026

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