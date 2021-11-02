Brausin Placed on 21-Day IR

PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen have announced that Justin Brausin has been placed on a 21-day injured reserve following last Saturday's contest against Evansville. Brausin, in his first season at the SPHL level, had played in all three games of the Rivermen's season up until that point and had registered one assist, three shots on goal, and was a plus-2.

