Brash and Bullpen Blank Naturals

North Little Rock, AR - Matt Brash dealt six scoreless innings striking out eight and allowing just two hits and combined with a pair of relievers to blank the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 7-0 on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. It was the longest outing in four starts for Brash since being promoted to Arkansas and his first victory. Arkansas took the lead with a single tally in the second inning and then blew the game open scoring six times in the fifth inning as they sent 11 batters to the plate. After the stellar six innings from Brash, Jake Haberer (IP) and Dayeison Arias (2 IP) closed out the game.

Moments That Mattered

* Dom Thompson-Williams doubled home Jake Scheiner with a ground rule double near the left field corner to get the Travs on the board in the second inning.

* The first run of the six-run fifth inning scored on a ground ball to 3rd base with Stephen Wrenn racing home and sliding in underneath of a high throw by the third baseman.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Dom Thompson-Williams: 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI

* RHP Matt Brash: Win, 6 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 8 K

News and Notes

* The shutout was the ninth of the season for the Travs pitching staff.

* Jack Larsen extended his hitting streak to all nine games that he has played with Arkansas.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with left-hander Brandon Williamson (1-3, 6.07) on the mound against righty Jon Heasley (4-2, 4.28). First pitch is set for 7:10 with fireworks afterwards. The game will also be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

