Brant Sherwood Named Interim Head Coach

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears announced today the hiring of Interim-Head Coach Brant Sherwood. Sherwood will be behind the bench for the team starting with tomorrow's game in Watertown, as Gary Gill has taken a personal leave of absence from the Club.

Andreas Johansson, Owner, and CEO of the Binghamton Black Bears said,

"Gary did an incredible job recruiting a very strong roster, and we are excited to see Brant pick up where we left off before the Christmas break. Brant brings some new ideas and a fresh perspective, having just finished his active career himself, while at the same time being already familiar with the group and the way the team plays, which will ensure continuity as we go into this busy part of the season."

Sherwood is local to the area, growing up in Rochester, he played for the Syracuse and Rochester Stars at the junior level before attending Plymouth State University. Brant finished out his amateur career as a member of the Red Dragons hockey team at SUNY-Cortland, predominantly playing center.

At the professional level, Sherwood was able to play seven seasons across the minor leagues, including the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals, before finishing his playing career with Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. In his final two seasons with Roanoke, Sherwood served as an alternate captain. Sherwood also has experience coaching at FPHL level, being a member of Columbus' coaching staff during the shortened season in 2020-21.

Most recently, Sherwood had been serving as an Assistant Coach for the Temple University Owls hockey team, in Philadelphia.

Coach Sherwood, when asked about his new role said,

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this great program. I am thrilled to be working with such a dedicated, professional, and talented group of players. I know the fan base here is second to none can't wait for Saturday night."

Black Bears fans will get the opportunity to welcome Coach Sherwood to the 607 on Saturday for a New Year's Eve afternoon matinee at 5:00p.m. Tickets are on sale now at binghamtonblackbears.com or can be purchased over the phone at 607-722-7367.

