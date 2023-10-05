Brant Sherwood Is Back in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON - As the Black Bears prepare for their third season in the FPHL, one man in particular is preparing for a new challenge. Brantley Sherwood is forging his path entering his first-full season as head coach of the Binghamton Black Bears. Before the opening puck drop, I was able to sit down with Brant and gained a better understanding of what his vision for the team would be this year.

BH: What does feel like to be back in Binghamton this year? Do you feel like you're ready for the season?

"I'm very excited to be back this year; while we broke some franchise records and advanced further than ever before in the post-season, we definitely have some unfinished business. I've worked all summer to make sure this team is stronger than ever and I can't wait to get the season started." -Brant Sherwood

BH: Things look a little different on paper this year compared to last year. Is there anything that stands out in particular about this group?

"The team as a whole this year... is truly a group to be reckoned with. They have so much athleticism, skill, dedication, and above all, are a bunch of standup guys. You know Brooksy, you're around the (locker) room, the energy they have is contagious and I can't wait for the fans to experience it at our home opener." -Brant Sherwood

BH: You came into the organization last year right before the Christmas break, Andreas has shown faith in you now charged with leading this team from day one this year. Do you think you can pick up where the team left off last season?

"Yeah, I do. It's great to have the guys running the system and executing the plays from the get-go. I just want to thank Andreas, and the city for all the support last year and through the offseason. I really appreciate it and the boys do too. Looking forward to seeing everyone at the first game and go Black Bears!" -Brant Sherwood

Coach Sherwood coached his first game last year against the Watertown Wolves on December 30th. The Black Bears blanked the home team 6-0. Sherwood would finish the season on a six-game winning streak, a franchise record, and posted a record of 22-10-3 across the 35 games he coached. Binghamton would go on to quickly dispose of Watertown in the first round of playoffs, securing the first playoff-series win in franchise history.

The Black Bears will hit the ice on October 14th against their newest rival, the Elmira River Sharks. The puck drops at 7:00PM inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

