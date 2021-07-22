Brandy Warehime to Celebrate "Home Run for LifeÃ¢ÂÂ with OKC Dodgers and Integris Health

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers and INTEGRIS Health continue the "Home Run For Life" series Saturday by honoring Brandy Warehime of Weatherford, Okla., during the Dodgers' 6:05 p.m. game against the Sugar Land Skeeters at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

While driving on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike in March 2018, Warehime lost control of her car and spun three times before her car rolled four times. The then-24-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and thrown about 70 feet, suffering extensive injuries.

Her journey to recovery involved almost three months in hospitals and care centers, concluding with three weeks at INTEGRIS Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation where she started to resume everyday activities before finally returning home.

"My learning and starting to live life normal were all done at Jim Thorpe," she said. "I remember my first therapist helping me put on a pair of pants, which seems so small, but at the time it was such a big thing because I hadn't had pants on in a long time. I remember getting to stand up and getting to learn how to walk and start doing all the things that were normal and I wanted to be back to myself as soon as possible.

"The words thank you can never be enough to every single therapist that helped me along the way."

"Home Run For Life" recognizes individuals in the Oklahoma City community who have overcome a significant medical event with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals. To symbolize the end of their battle against adversity, honorees take a prerecorded home run "lap" around the bases during an in-game ceremony.

"'Home Run For Life' allows us to uniquely recognize some amazing Oklahomans who have endured significant health challenges," OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes said. "Each month during the baseball season, we are proud to partner with INTEGRIS Health to honor the perseverance and courage displayed by these individuals and to help inspire others with their incredible stories."

Warehime was driving westbound on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike and went to take the May Avenue exit in north Oklahoma City when she lost control of her car and spun three times before her car rolled four times.

She was ejected from the vehicle and thrown about 70 feet, breaking her clavicle, scapula, pelvis, 12 ribs and her femur. She shattered her back and thoracic spine. She suffered a stroke, coma and a traumatic brain injury.

During surgery, doctors learned she had a stroke. Then following the surgery she didn't wake up for eight days.

"I have two rods and four screws in my leg and I have two rods and 12 screws in my back holding me together now," she said.

At INTEGRIS Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation, she re-learned how to do everyday activities like put on clothes and shower.

Warehime said she never wanted to stop trying. She never missed a therapy session and persevered.

"I just kept going and kept trying," she said. "All of my therapists, we're still friends to this day. They were incredible people and that's why I get to be where I am right now."

Now more than three years later, Warehime is enjoying life with a new perspective thanks to the care she received at INTEGRIS Health. She married her husband Jake in June 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the couple is now expecting their first child.

"Life has changed a lot since my accident," Warehime said. "You enjoy the little things, so I take life a little bit slower...Find time to (do things) because you are not promised tomorrow...Now we are so excited because we will be welcoming our sweet little baby in February."

To read Warehime's full story, visit the OKC Dodgers' "Beyond the Bricks" website at: medium.com/beyond-the-bricks.

