Brandrup Traded to Fayetteville

August 13, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo has announced the Huntsville Havoc have acquired future considerations from the Fayetteville Marksmen for defensemen Alec Brandrup.

Brandrup played 120 games with the Havoc over the past 3 seasons. Throughout those 120 games, the blue-liner had 46 points in a Havoc jersey.

