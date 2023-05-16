Brandon Williamson to Make MLB Debut

Cincinnati, OH: The Cincinnati Reds today announced that they have called up former Everett AquaSox Brandon Williamson. It marks the first MLB call-up for Williams, who was promoted from the Louisville Bats (Triple-A). He is expected to get the start today against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

The 6'6â³ southpaw was selected by the Mariners in the second round out of Texas Christian University in 2019 and assigned Everett . After playing for the AquaSox in 2019 and 2021, he was traded to the Reds prior to the 2022 season in a deal that brought Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez to Seattle. Williamson features a four-pitch mix with a low-90s fastball, a slider, a curveball, and a changeup.

When acquired from Seattle, Brandon Williamson was a top 100 prospect in baseball and coming off of a season where he posted a 3.39 ERA with 33 walks and 153 strikeouts. Since arriving in the Reds organization, Williamson has seen time at both Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville. In those 32 starts, Williamson is 7-9 with a 4.29 ERA.

He is the fifth former AquaSox to make his debut this season joining Bryce Miller, Jose Cabellero, Levi Stoudt and Juan Then. He is also the 11th player from the 2021 AquaSox team to appear in the big leagues.

