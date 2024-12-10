Brandon Williams Named NBA G League Player of the Week: December 10

December 10, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

A Legendary week! After averaging a double-double with 32.3 points and 10.0 assists in a 2-1 week for the Texas Legends, Two-Way star Brandon Williams is your NBA G League Player of the Week for games played between Dec. 2-8.

