Brandon Phillips Joins Shea Family Lexington Legends Ownership Group

Lexington Legends Ballpark - Today the Lexington Legends welcomed the newest member of the team's ownership group, 4-time Gold Glove Winner, Silver Slugger Winner, 3-time MLB All-Star and World Series Champion Brandon Phillips.

"Everyone knows Brandon for his all-star games, gold gloves, and the passion he has on the field. What some people may not know is that Brandon is also an amazing father who lives life with a family first mindset and has an incredible baseball and business network. This all fits perfectly with the Lexington Legends." Said Andy Shea, Lexington Legends President & CEO.

"I'm really honored for this opportunity to become part owner of the Lexington Legends", said Brandon Phillips. "I've got so much to give to this game. Last year, working with Andy showed me how to run a business and that became one of my goals. I know what it takes to win and for me to be able to build my portfolio off the field is a blessing. I love this city of Lexington and the people of the Tri-State community."

"Brandon loves baseball, winning, and this community with a sincere passion, said Shea. "As we take this next step with our franchise entering its first Atlantic League season, we are looking forward to continuing our championship culture on and off the field."

