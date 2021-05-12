Brandon Koch Added to Kernels Roster

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Right-handed pitcher Brandon Koch has signed a minor-league contract with the Minnesota Twins and been assigned to the Cedar Rapids Kernels. This roster move is announced in conjunction with the Twins as disseminated by Brian Maloney, Senior Manager, Minor League Operations.

Koch was previously signed by the Twins in 2020. He made two appearances in Spring Training but did not pitch in the regular season due to the cancellation of the Minor League Baseball season. He saw action for the Sugar Land Lightning Sloths of the Constellation Energy League last year and was expected to pitch this year for the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association before re-signing with Minnesota.

All of Koch's prior experience in affiliated baseball came as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays organization. He posted a 2-2 record with 13 saves and a 2.63 ERA over stints with the Short-Season Class A Hudson Valley Renegades in 2015 and the Advanced A Charlotte Stone Crabs in 2016 and 2018. He was drafted in 2015 by the Rays in the fourth round out of Dallas Baptist University.

With the addition of Koch to the roster, the Kernels now have 28 active players along with one man on the injured list, one individual on the temporary inactive list, and one player on the restricted list.

Cedar Rapids will continue its six-game road trip Wednesday evening with its latest contest against the Quad Cities River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m., and Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will call the action on www.kernels.com.

After the series at Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids will host a 12-game homestand from May 18 through May 30. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

