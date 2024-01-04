Brandon Hawkins Named ECHL Player of the Month

January 4, 2024







(Toledo, OH) - Forward Brandon Hawkins has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for December.

Hawkins posted 20 points in 14 December games with six goals and 14 assists as Toledo went 11-1-2 for the month. It is the second time in his career that he has won the award (March, 2021). The 29-year-old posted at least one point in all but two of his games in the month with seven multi-point contests.

Hawkins currently sits second among all ECHL players and is leading Toledo with 40 points (17G, 23A). His 133 shots lead all players in the ECHL, and his 18 power play points is tied for the league lead. Hawkins has 257 points (130G, 127A) in 230 career ECHL games between Toledo, Fort Wayne, and Wheeling.

In his Walleye career, the Macomb Township, Michigan native sits fourth in points with 185 while his 91 goals are tied with AJ Jenks for fourth most. His 94 career assists are tied with Alden Hirschfeld for fifth most. He also ranks third in power play goals for a Walleye career with 32.

