Brandon Bailey Makes his Major League Debut

The Stockton Ports organization sends their congratulations to 2017 Stockton Ports pitcher Brandon Bailey on making his Major League Debut. Bailey debuted on July 26, 2020 for the Houston Astros.

Bailey was drafted in the 6th round by the Oakland Athletics out of Gonzaga University. Bailey pitched at Banner Island Ballpark prior to being drafted, as a member of the Bulldogs during the 2016 West Coast Conference Tournament. He made his Ports debut in 2017 pitching in nine games while starting six. He finished with a 2-1 record and a 4.24 ERA.

Bailey was traded to the Houston Astros in exchange for Ramon Laureano in 2017. He was selected in the 2019 Rule 5 draft by the Baltimore Orioles but returned to the Astros in March 2020. Bailey pitched a scoreless inning in relief for the Astros during his debut on July 26, 2020.

