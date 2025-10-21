Brandon Aubrey from 60+ Is AUTOMATIC!

Published on October 20, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions YouTube Video







Former Birmingham Stallions Kicker Brandon Aubrey has been pushing the limits this season, kicking FIVE field goals from 60+ yards so far







United Football League Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.