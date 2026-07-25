Brady Oliveira POWERS in for the Score! Bombers RB Bulldozes

Published on July 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Brady Oliveira lowers his shoulder and refuses to go down. The reigning MOP grinding through Calgary's defense for another touchdown.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 24, 2026

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