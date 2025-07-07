Sports stats

Brady Oliveira Faces off against a Blue Bombers Legend in Canadian Trivia: Quiz Blitz

July 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Brady Oliveira goes head-to-head with Blue Bombers legend Stanley Bryant in a Canadian trivia showdown. From iconic foods to pop culture and everything in between, who knows Canada best? Watch to see who comes out on top in this episode of Quiz Blitz
