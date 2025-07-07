Brady Oliveira Faces off against a Blue Bombers Legend in Canadian Trivia: Quiz Blitz
July 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
Brady Oliveira goes head-to-head with Blue Bombers legend Stanley Bryant in a Canadian trivia showdown. From iconic foods to pop culture and everything in between, who knows Canada best? Watch to see who comes out on top in this episode of Quiz Blitz
