Brady Beedon Joins the Prowlers Broadcast Team

October 22, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





Brady Beedon will be making up one half of the Port Huron Prowlers broadcast team joining Jeremy Skiba.

Beedon has spent the past three seasons as the Prowlers public address announcer, but this season will make the trip across the ice to call the action at McMorran Arena.

You will hear Beedon both on EBW.tv for home games, and on Mixlr when the Prowlers are on the road.

Beedon, who is finishing up his senior season for the Wayne State football team, will come on board full time when the Prowlers head to Mentor to take on the Icebreakers, Nov 22-23.

Beedon, who will graduate from Wayne State University in December with a Broadcast Journalism degree, has been around McMorran Arena his entire life.

When asked about making the switch to the broadcast booth, Beedon sounded excited. "I've always loved being around McMorran," said Beedon. "Now being able to really be apart of the team, and bring every Prowler game to Port Huron is exciting."

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.