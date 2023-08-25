Bradley Leads Naturals to 10-7 Win Thursday

August 25, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







Tucker Bradley led the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (24-23, 53-63) to a 10-7 win on Thursday night over the Tulsa Drillers (19-29, 60-57) with three hits, including a homer. The two teams continue their six-game series at Arvest Ballpark on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Naturals scored in the first to take an early lead, but Tulsa answered back with two of their own in the second. NWA again took the lead in the bottom of the frame with Tyler Cropley tying the game with a single and Diego Hernandez grounding out to second, allowing Dillan Shrum to score to make it a 3-2 game.

Northwest Arkansas added to their lead in the fifth before the Drillers erased the advantage in the sixth, scoring four runs to take a 6-5 lead. In the bottom of the sixth, a huge error by Drillers third baseman Kody Hoese cost Tulsa the lead for good. Bradley plated a run with a single in the sixth to extend the lead, and hit a two-run homer in the eighth to give NWA a 10-6 edge.

Tulsa scored a run in the ninth, but the Naturals held on for the first win of the week. William Fleming held the Drillers to two runs on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts in a no-decision. Noah Murdock earned a save after his 0.2 innings while allowing four runs on three hits with two walks. Jacob Wallace blew a save for the fourth time this season, walking three without recording an out. Anderson Paulino (2-0) was credited with the win, going 2.0 innings without allowing a run. The Drillers were held to three hits and a walk with four strikeouts against Paulino. Anthony Simonelli got the final our outs of the game, letting up a run on two hits with a strikeout.

The two teams continue their six-game series on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch at Arvest Ballpark as the Naturals send LH Noah Cameron (1-9, 6.58) to the mound against Drillers RH Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (2-4, 4.37).

Fans can get their tickets or catch all the action by tuning into the broadcast with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the Bally Live App, MiLB.TV, or listening at nwanaturals.com or through the MiLB First Pitch App, which is available on Android and IOS devices.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.