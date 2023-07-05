Bradenton Wins Third Straight in Game Two at Daytona

Daytona, Fla.--- The Marauders (7-4, 42-34) and the Daytona Tortugas (7-4, 36-40) met for the second game of a six-game series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on a fantastic evening on the Atlantic coast. Bradenton posted another hefty total in the run column and counted on clutch pitching on the way to an 8-5 win.

Owen Kellington got the start for Bradenton and tossed four innings, allowing three runs while striking out five of the 18 men he faced. Kellington did not earn a win for his great night on the hill but was instrumental in setting the table for the win.

The Marauders got the scoring started in the top of the second inning when De Los Santos and Cimillo singled. They were followed by a walk drawn by Omar Alfonzo to load the bases with one away for Jesus Castillo.

The switch hitter and league walks leader slashed a ball through the right side of the infield to plate a pair and give the Young Buccos an early 2-0 lead.

Daytona counterpunched with a three spot in the home half of the second off of an RBI single for Logan Tanner and a two-run shot down the leftfield line from Hector Rodriguez to give the Torts a 3-2 advantage, their first of the series.

Rodolfo Nolasco answered for Bradenton with a 429-foot solo home run to dead center to level the game at 3-3. The Marauders grabbed three more runs to take the lead in the fifth on an RBI double from Jack Brannigan and a two-RBI single from team RBI leader Shalin Polanco who sits at 42 RBI a little past the halfway point of the season.

The Tortugas got a run in the bottom of the fifth to cut the Marauders' lead to 6-4 with four innings left to play.

Bradenton doubled their lead to 8-4 in the top of the seventh on Nolasco's second blast of the evening, this time a two-run shot. Nolasco now has ten home runs in the 2023 season, putting him in the second spot of the team rankings.

The Tortugas grabbed a consolation run in the bottom of the ninth. Still, they saw the tying run standing at the plate when Owen Sharts secured the final out to seal the 8-5 victory.

The Marauders look to win their fourth straight game on Thursday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, with Luis Peralta expected to start for the Young Bucs.

