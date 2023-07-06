Bradenton Wins Fourth Straight in Tight Contest

July 6, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







Daytona, Fla.--- The Marauders (8-4, 43-34) and the Daytona Tortugas (7-5, 36-41) met for the third game of a six-game series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on a cool and breezy evening at the historic venue. Bradenton fell behind early but quickly took the lead back and followed stout pitching to a 4-2 win.

Marauders' starter Luis Peralta put together his best performance in months and threw four innings of one-run ball while striking out three and setting up the bullpen to take the Young Bucs the rest of the way to victory.

Daytona scored a run in the home half of the second inning on an RBI triple from Johnny Asconio, giving the home team an early 1-0 lead.

The Marauders answered with a three spot in the top of the fourth when Rodolfo Nolasco scored on a wild pitch to tie the affair before Nick Cimillo and Deivis Nadal doubled in back-to-back run-scoring trips to give Bradenton a 3-1 lead.

The game went quiet in the middle innings, with big league rehabber Wil Crowe and newcomer Jorge Ramos shutting down the Tugas before handing the ball off to Joshua Loeschorn to close out the game.

Bradenton grabbed an insurance run in the top of the ninth thanks to an RBI single from Josiah Sightler, who is batting .500 with ten RBI in his first six games in Single-A to give the Marauders a 4-1 lead going into the final half-inning of play.

Sal Stewart homered to start the inning, immediately cutting the Marauders lead down to two. Loeschorn then struck out the final two batters in the frame to secure the 4-2 win and his first career save in Single-A.

The Marauders have won four straight and are 6-0 in the second half while playing on the road and will look to keep the streak alive on Friday night with Derek Diamond on the mound for Bradenton.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.