Bradenton Wins Fifth Straight in Fine Style

Daytona, Fla.--- The Marauders (9-4, 44-34) and the Daytona Tortugas (7-6, 36-42) met for the fourth game of a six-game series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on a rain-heavy Friday night on the East coast of the Sunshine State. Bradenton enjoyed a hearty run total as they capitalized on walks and cruised to a 9-5 triumph.

Derek Diamond got the start for the Marauders and would go on to toss six innings while walking just two on the way to claiming his seventh win on the mound this season.

The Marauders got a run in the top of the second when Geovanny Planchart singled with two away and another run in the third when Josiah Sightler launched his third home run in seven games to make it a 2-0 contest.

The Tortugas plated five in the fourth inning to take a three-run lead, their biggest of the series, with the inning highlighted by a three-run home run for Cade Hunter to put Daytona up 5-2.

The Marauders scrapped a pair of runs back in the top of the fifth to close it to a 5-4 game.

Bradenton took the lead in the top of the sixth and would not relinquish it for the rest of the night. Five runs came across in the frame in the inning from three hits and five walks. Two runs came on wild pitches and another on an RBI groundout. Josiah Sightler and Geovanny Planchart both picked up RBI knocks in the innings as well; Sightler finished the game 4-4 with an RBI, two singles, a double, and a solo home run.

In the final three innings, Brandan Bidois and Yoldin De La Paz combined to hold the Torts scoreless to carry the Marauders to a 9-5 victory.

The Young Buccos have won five straight and have guaranteed the series victory going into the next game on Saturday night.

