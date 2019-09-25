Bradenton Marauders Win John Henry Moss Community Service Award

BRADENTON, FL - Florida State League President Ken Carson announced the winners of the annual Florida State League Awards. The Bradenton Marauders won the John Henry Moss Community Service Award.

The award goes to the club that demonstrates outstanding, on-going commitment to charitable service, support and leadership within the local community and the baseball industry. This season, players and staff participated in 45 events and attained more than 383 hours of community service. In total, the Marauders raised over $20,772 in charities this season.

Players take part in community service events through the Pirates Community Commitment Program which holds players to an expectation that they will complete at least 10 hours of community service throughout the season. The front office is expected to participate as well.

Some activities the Marauders participated in this season were: packing food at All Faith's Food Bank, reading to elementary students, being a mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters, donation drives, jersey auctions, bark badges that allow fans to bring their dog into the ballpark on Bark in the Park nights, and ticket fundraisers. The High-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates also held events such as Miracle League Day, where players worked with Miracle League athletes on their baseball skills, Battle of the Badges, where the Bradenton Police Department faced the Manatee County Sheriff's Office in a charity softball tournament, and participating in the PACE Luck Duck race, which they took first place in this year and donated $5,000 to a PACE girl.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@Pirates.com.

