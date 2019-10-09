Bradenton Marauders to Host Holiday 5K

October 9, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release





Bradenton, Fl. - The Bradenton Marauders will host "Marty's Toy Drive" at Pirate City on Saturday, December 7. New, unwrapped toys will be collected and donated to The Salvation Army for distribution to children in need in Manatee County. The toy drive will begin at 7:30 a.m. and run through the conclusion of the Marauders' Holiday Dash & Drive 5K race. Toys will be collected on the back fields at Pirate City this year. The fields are accessible by parking at River Run Golf Links.

Anyone can attend the event and contribute to the toy drive. Members of the public and race participants alike are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army provides presents to thousands of children who may otherwise have nothing under the tree on Christmas morning. Every toy donor will receive a Bradenton Marauders promotional item and entry into a raffle for four (4) 2020 Pirates Spring Training tickets.

The Salvation Army's "Adopt-A-Family" program will help provide gifts for thousands of children in need in Manatee County during the holiday season. Many children have already been adopted thanks to generous donations, but the need is still substantial. The toy drive helps The Salvation Army fill the wishes of children that are not adopted in the coming weeks. The Marauders have collected hundreds of toys at "Marty's Toy Drive" over the last three years.

The toy drive is named for the Marauders' lovable mascot Marty, who will be attending the event as Marty Claus. The Marauders will offer complimentary photos with Marty Claus to anyone attending the event. Photos will be emailed to attendees in the week following the event.

Registration for the Marauders' Holiday Drive and Dash is currently open. Race registration is available online and will remain open until December 1 at 11:59 p.m. Participation in the 5K race is $30 for runners 13 and older. Participants who are 12 and younger can sign up for $20. The one-mile fun run is $25 for ages 13 and up and $15 for 12.

Pirate City is located at 1701 27th Street East in Bradenton. The River Run Golf Links entrance is south of the Pirate City gates. Online 5K signup: https://raceroster.com/events/2019/27303/marauders-5k-holiday-dash-drive

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com. For more information about the Marauders' Holiday Dash & Drive, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com/5k.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from October 9, 2019

Bradenton Marauders to Host Holiday 5K - Bradenton Marauders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.