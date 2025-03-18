Brad Guzan's WILD Saves vs. Messi
March 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC YouTube Video
Brad Guzan finished the night with 6 saves vs. Inter Miami and 4 saves against Messi!
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#highlights #atlantaunited #messi #intermiami
Check out the Atlanta United FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 18, 2025
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host El Salvador at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- Three Columbus Crew Players Called up for National Team Duty, in Addition to Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte - Columbus Crew SC
- Brian Gutiérrez Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for 2024-25 Nations League Finals - Chicago Fire FC
- Two FC Cincinnati Players Called up During March FIFA International Window - FC Cincinnati
- Four Inter Miami CF Players to Represent Their Countries in Upcoming FIFA Window - Inter Miami CF
- 'Caps look to remain perfect as they host Chicago Fire FC at BC Place on Saturday - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- MLS All-Stars to Face the Best of LIGA MX in 2025 MLS All-Star Game in Austin, TX - MLS
- Eight Philadelphia Union Players Receive International Call Ups - Philadelphia Union
- Six Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta United FC Stories
- 10 Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for March FIFA Window
- Atlanta United Falls 2-1 to Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Provides Injury Update on Latte Lath
- Atlanta United Announces 2025 Special Olympics Unified Team, Presented by Gallagher
- Atlanta United Plays to Scoreless Draw vs. New York Red Bulls