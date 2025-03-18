Brad Guzan's WILD Saves vs. Messi

March 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC YouTube Video







Brad Guzan finished the night with 6 saves vs. Inter Miami and 4 saves against Messi!

