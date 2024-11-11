Brad Guzan All Saves vs. Messi and Inter Miami: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
November 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC YouTube Video
Brad Guzan's 18 saves power Atlanta United's upset over Inter Miami and Lionel Messi in round one of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
