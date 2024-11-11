Brad Guzan All Saves vs. Messi and Inter Miami: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

November 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC YouTube Video







Brad Guzan's 18 saves power Atlanta United's upset over Inter Miami and Lionel Messi in round one of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #atlantaunited #intermiami #guzan

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.