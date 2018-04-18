Brad Barone Named SPHL Goaltender of the Year

April 18, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, VA - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced on Wednesday that Rail Yard Dawgs goaltender Brad Barone has been named the league's 2017-18 Goaltender of the Year. Barone was selected in a vote of the league's coaches, general managers and media representatives.

Barone appeared in 36 games with the Rail Yard Dawgs and went 15-15-2. He led the league with a .917 save percentage and finished fifth in goals against average at 2.93. The third year pro out of Boston College earned call-ups to the ECHL's Reading Royals and Greenville Swamp Rabbits during the year and appeared in three ECHL games. He was the SPHL's player of the month in February after going 5-0-1 with a 1.51 GAA and .943 save percentage during that month. Barone also led all SPHL goaltenders with four shootout wins and stopped 20 of 23 shootout attempts this season.

Barone was previously named the goaltender on the All-SPHL First Team on Friday. Prior to this season, he had never received a postseason honor. Evansville's Tomas Sholl finished second in the voting for Goaltender of the Year.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.