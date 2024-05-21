Brace Yourself!| the Tampa Bay Rowdies' Forrest Lasso Is USL Championship Player of the Week

May 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 11 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Tampa Bay Rowdies defender Forrest Lasso voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording the first two-goal game of his career in the Rowdies' 5-0 victory against FC Tulsa on Saturday night at Al Lang Stadium.

