Boyle a Wall as Gulls Even Series

May 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





Kevin Boyle stopped all 29 shots to record the second shutout in Gulls postseason history and lead San Diego to a 3-0 win over the Chicago Wolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals at Allstate Arena. The shutout marked the first of the postseason for San Diego dating to Game 3 of the Pacific Division Finals on May 8, 2016 at Ontario (Matt Hackett; 3-0 win, 29 saves).

San Diego improved to 8-4 in the postseason, including five road wins to co-lead the Calder Cup Playoffs (also Toronto). The Gulls have not lost in regulation in 10 straight playoff contests (7-3; all three losses in overtime). Dating to the regular season, San Diego has not lost in regulation in 14 straight road games, (5-0-2-0 regular season, 5-2 playoffs; both overtime losses), in addition to 28 of their last 34 road contests (17-4-4-2 regular season, 5-2 playoffs). San Diego leads the postseason in goals (49) and goals-per game (4.08).

Boyle has won back-to-back games this postseason, stopping 48-of-49 shots to post a 0.55 goals-against average and .980 save percentage over the two games. Boyle has earned two regular-season shutouts in his AHL career.

Sam Carrick opened the scoring 6:56 into the game to mark his sixth goal and 13th point of the playoffs. Carrick co-leads San Diego in goals and ranks tied for second among playoff leaders in goals and third in scoring (6-7=13).

Adam Cracknell tallied his team-leading 15th point (6-9=15) with an assist to continue leading the AHL in postseason scoring. Cracknell also extended his point streak to three games (0-4=4).

Max Comtois recorded his ninth point (assist) in eight postseason games to begin his Calder Cup Playoffs career (5-4=9), including points in seven of the eight contests. Comtois is riding a three-game point streak (3-2=5) and now co-leads all rookies in postseason goals, ranks tied for third in scoring (5-4=9) and second in plus/minus (+8).

Jack Kopacka scored his first career Calder Cup Playoffs goal and second point of the postseason at 2:08 of the second period. Kopacka now has points in back-to-back playoff games after earning an assist in Game 4 of the First Round on Apr. 24 at San Jose.

Sam Steel netted his fifth goal and first of the series to now co-lead AHL rookies in goals and scoring (5-7=12).

Kiefer Sherwood picked up two assists to mark his first points of the series and third multi-point effort.

The Western Conference Finals will shift to San Diego beginning with Game 3 on Wednesday, May 22 (7 p.m.) at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls will also host Game 4 on Friday, May 24 (7 p.m., FOX 5 San Diego) and Game 5 on Saturday, May 25 (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Sam Carrick

On returning home with the series tied 1-1

It's good. One way to look at it now is a best-of-five series and we have home ice. That's what we're going for here and we're looking towards Game 3 right now and not much further.

On Kevin Boyle

We had a good feeling about him going into the game. We knew he was ready, we knew he was going to be good to go and he played great tonight for us. He just gives us so much confidence. When we have a guy like him back there, when he's feeling it, there's not many goalies that are better than him. Great game by him tonight. I thought our (penalty kill) was good as well. We didn't give them too many chances and I think we really killed their momentum whenever they had a power play.

On his goal

We always want to have good starts. I think tonight we had a pretty good start. It's huge to get that first goal. It was one of the plays that we've talked about. Those are the goals we're going to have to score in playoffs here. We dumped it in, got the puck back, took it to the net and I just went backdoor and the puck came to me. I had the easy job of putting it in the net and my two linemates did all the work. It was a good goal and I think it gave our team a little bit of confidence.

On Games 3-5 in San Diego

We can't wait to get back to our fans, it gives us such a boost. These games here, they're games you just want to get through and you want to win. The games at home, you want to enjoy it. You're playing in front of thousands of fans and they're screaming, they're loud and it's a ton of fun. We can't wait to get back to San Diego.

Kevin Boyle

On returning home with the series tied 1-1

It was a huge win. (Jeff Glass) has been playing incredible for the past couple of weeks and I was just waiting for an opportunity and fortunately it came for me tonight. That's my job to just make the most out of it and I tried to do that. The team played great if front of us so this is definitely a huge win to go back home tied.

On his first career postseason shutout

It's huge, especially after last night. We had a lead late in the third period and they scored to tie it up. It was nice to shut it down there at the end. Like I said, the team, credit to them so much. They kept everything to the outside, they were blocking shots like crazy. They did a hell of a job.

On returning to the lineup

I don't really change anything. I try to act as if I'm starting every game even if I'm not. That's how you keep mentally prepared. You just have to be ready when that opportunity comes.

On Games 3-5 in San Diego

Playing in front of our home crowd, we get so much energy off of them every single night. To be able to steal one on the road and go home for three games. With their energy coming in, it's going to be a lot of fun.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On returning home with the series tied 1-1

Well, it's better than going back down 2-0, that's for sure. Of the two games, I actually thought we played better last night than we did tonight, but Kevin Boyle came in and just gave us a hell of a game as did our penalty killers. Our sticks down around that net were excellent and it gets us on the right side of the ledger tonight.

On the penalty kill

There was a lot of chatter on the bench and for me, that's where it starts, with the communication. Our killers knew what was on the line with the game being that tight. When the games have been on the line, our killers have usually gotten us out of it. A great testament to those guys, but again, our sticks were incredible in front of that net.

On scoring first

It makes you feel good. It's always interesting, the effect of shots on net early or a goal early has on your mood and how you're feeling about your game. To go out and score early, it puts you in a real positive frame of mind. I'm a big believer in having that positivity in your game.

On Games 3-5 in San Diego

There's no question we have the most rabid fan base in the AHL that I've seen. I know we haven't gone to all the buildings, but in every building that I've ever been in over four years, our fan base is the most rabid base. They've supported us, they always push us forward. If we're behind, they inspire us and we'll expect nothing less of them. I hope they expect nothing less than our best when we get home.

